Four modifications to tax bill

The tax bill was passed by the plenary of the Parliament on Thursday, which means that professionals will be taxed for the year 2023 in a presumptive manner.

The minimum presumptive amount comes to 10,920 euros, which after 12 years of operation can rise to €14,196.

The National Economy and Finance Ministry implemented some last-minute changes in relation to the application of presumptions, which are sector-specific and aimed at preventing possible distortions.

Therefore insurance consultants avoid the income presumption process if they work with up to two companies (they will be considered a single “block”); the presumption is reduced by 50% for those who have a 25% stake in a taxi; tobacco products are excluded from the turnover calculation for kiosks and convenience stores; and cafes in villages with less than 500 inhabitants and on islands with a population of less than 3,100 are exempted from the presumptive method of income taxation.

As Minister Kostis Hatzidakis stated, “the majority of the regulations concern large-scale tax evasion, which will be the focus of the audits of AADE,” he said, referring to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism of the provisions in the bill, he described it as “nihilistic, predictable, old-fashioned, catastrophic and in too many places contradictory. With the new way of taxing professionals, many of them will lose various allowances, while for others they will be reduced. With the new changes, €100 million in social benefits will be redirected,” noted Hatzidakis, emphasizing that “we have 21,000 self-employed professionals who, by declaring up to €2,500, collect the social solidarity benefit.”

According to the minister, from now on the burden on the ministry and AADE will fall on those who question the presumptions, who will be targeted for inspections that can be completed very quickly, and large tax evaders, for example the companies that have declared losses for years.

Referring to fuel smuggling, Hatzidakis described the situation as “extremely bad,” saying, “The government and I will implement the law and increase the pressure to operate the inflow-outflow monitoring system.”