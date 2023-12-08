ECONOMY CYPRUS

Nicosia and Chevron reach deal

The Cypriot government and Chevron Corporation are moving forward with the update of the existing development and production plan for the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

As government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Wednesday, during a media briefing at the Presidential Palace, there has been an agreement between Chevron and the Republic of Cyprus on the next steps.

He added that both parties, through the convergences outlined in the agreement, are proceeding with the update of the existing development and production plan.

Replying to a question regarding Chevron’s written statement on the matter, he said that each company determines the timing at which it makes the announcements it desires.

“The Republic of Cyprus reiterates once again that Chevron’s presence in the Cypriot EEZ is a vote of confidence,” he noted.

He also said that there would be more announcements during the course of events and pointed out that what’s urgent at this moment is to proceed with the update of the existing development and production plan. 

Cyprus Energy

