ECONOMY

Digital tourism to be financed by RRF

Alternate National Economy and Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis on Friday signed a decision for the inclusion of the “Digital transformation of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO)” in the projects financed by the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

The project has a total budget of 10,185,732 euros and concerns the development of an innovative tourist information system via the creation of the digital platform “my digital tourism.” 

It foresees the creation of a digital tourism map, a digital interaction museum of tourism, an innovative tourism information system based on Artificial Intelligence, and the transfer of data and operations of the existing Tourism Enterprises Register to the new platform. 

Tourism Finance

