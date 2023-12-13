ECONOMY INSURANCE

Car insurance premiums to see hikes up to 6% in 2024

Car insurance premiums to see hikes up to 6% in 2024
[Intime]

Insurers are unveiling new hikes in car insurance premiums of between 3% to 6% for 2024, with an emphasis on the geographical areas, types of cars or age groups that cause the highest number of accidents.

On this basis, the main burden will be borne by young drivers who are considered more ‘prone’ to accidents.

There will be hikes also in the premiums in the two large urban centers, which concentrate the main volume of accidents, as well as in the islands of the South Aegean and Crete, which have a particularly high rate of accidents proportionately.

Pricing based on such parametric features is being adopted by an increasing number of insurance companies.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Five-day debate on 2024 state budget begins on Wednesday
ECONOMY

Five-day debate on 2024 state budget begins on Wednesday

Hatzidakis: Opportunities in Greece for US investors
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Opportunities in Greece for US investors

SETE conference: Challenges to destination sustainability
ECONOMY

SETE conference: Challenges to destination sustainability

Exports drop a gear, but imports slow down further
TRADE

Exports drop a gear, but imports slow down further

E-commerce keeps expanding
COMMERCE

E-commerce keeps expanding

Greeks wait for 2-for-1 offers
RETAIL

Greeks wait for 2-for-1 offers