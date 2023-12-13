Car insurance premiums to see hikes up to 6% in 2024

Insurers are unveiling new hikes in car insurance premiums of between 3% to 6% for 2024, with an emphasis on the geographical areas, types of cars or age groups that cause the highest number of accidents.

On this basis, the main burden will be borne by young drivers who are considered more ‘prone’ to accidents.

There will be hikes also in the premiums in the two large urban centers, which concentrate the main volume of accidents, as well as in the islands of the South Aegean and Crete, which have a particularly high rate of accidents proportionately.

Pricing based on such parametric features is being adopted by an increasing number of insurance companies.