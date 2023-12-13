ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Another 14-week high for bourse

The Greek stock market on Wednesday repeated its ascent of Tuesday, climbing to yet another 14-week high based on the second consecutive day of advance by banks. With just a handful of sessions until the end of the year, turnover was reduced, the window-dressing process for the year’s closing is all but complete, and only Friday’s triple-witching is expected to bring trading volumes to the previous months’ levels.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,292.35 points, adding 0.72% to Tuesday’s 1,283.12 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.98%, ending at 3,133.28 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.14%.

The banks index advanced 1.91%, as Alpha rose 2.61%, National earned 2.07%, Eurobank fetched 1.49% and Piraeus collected 1.33%. OPAP gaming company grabbed 1.98% and Public Power Corporation augmented 1.40%, while EYDAP parted with 0.96%.

In total 56 stocks posted gains, 47 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 87 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €94.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.18% to close at 135.24 points.

