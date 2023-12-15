Q3 unemployment increases to 10.8%

The Greek unemployment rate rose to 10.8% in the third quarter of 2023 according to the results of the Labor Force Survey, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

The number of persons employed amounted to 4,256,176, up by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter and by 1% from the same quarter of the previous year.

The unemployment rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 10.8%.

The unemployment rate was 11.2% in the previous quarter (2023 Q2) and 11.6% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (2022 Q3).

The number of persons outside the labor force – i.e. those who are neither working nor looking for a job – amounted to 4,264,694.

It is reminded that in October the jobless rate was provisionally measured at a reduced 9.6% rate.