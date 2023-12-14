ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Rise goes on as turnover increases

ATHEX: Rise goes on as turnover increases

The benchmark of the Greek stock market on Thursday built on the gains recorded in previous sessions to rise to another 14-week high, very close to the 1,300-point level, that it temporarily surmounted. The rotation of stocks in focus continued, as in this case it was non-banking blue chips and mid-caps that drew most of the buyers’ attention. This was the fifth straight session of gains for the main index, while turnover topped 100 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,295.37 points, adding 0.23% to Wednesday’s 1,292.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.04%, ending at 3,134.44 points. Mid-caps outperformed, growing 0.42%.

The banks index contracted 0.42%, as Eurobank fell 2.11%, National eased 0.29% and Piraeus slipped 0.06%, though Alpha advanced 1.27%. Lamda Development and Public Power Corporation grew 1.83%, while Ellaktor gave up 1.89%.

In total 60 stocks recorded gains, 46 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €87 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.08% to 135.13 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Another 14-week high for bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Another 14-week high for bourse

ATHEX: Benchmark records new 100-day high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark records new 100-day high

ATHEX: Benchmark gains on a quiet day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark gains on a quiet day

ATHEX: Minor gains for bourse’s main index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor gains for bourse’s main index

ATHEX: Interest turns to mid- and small-caps
STOCKS

ATHEX: Interest turns to mid- and small-caps

ATHEX: Mid-caps emerge as protagonists
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mid-caps emerge as protagonists