ATHEX: Rise goes on as turnover increases

The benchmark of the Greek stock market on Thursday built on the gains recorded in previous sessions to rise to another 14-week high, very close to the 1,300-point level, that it temporarily surmounted. The rotation of stocks in focus continued, as in this case it was non-banking blue chips and mid-caps that drew most of the buyers’ attention. This was the fifth straight session of gains for the main index, while turnover topped 100 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,295.37 points, adding 0.23% to Wednesday’s 1,292.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.04%, ending at 3,134.44 points. Mid-caps outperformed, growing 0.42%.

The banks index contracted 0.42%, as Eurobank fell 2.11%, National eased 0.29% and Piraeus slipped 0.06%, though Alpha advanced 1.27%. Lamda Development and Public Power Corporation grew 1.83%, while Ellaktor gave up 1.89%.

In total 60 stocks recorded gains, 46 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €87 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.08% to 135.13 points.