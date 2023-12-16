ECONOMY TAXATION

Compulsory digital lists of clients for businesses

Digital customer lists are becoming mandatory from the new year for food service companies, camping sites, tourism businesses, private schools, clinics and treatment centers, diagnostic centers, doctors, lawyers etc.

Essentially, the additional books kept by all the above professional groups until 2012 will be reinstated, with the number of clients of each professional registered and compared with the number of service receipts issued, in the effort to reduce tax evasion.

The digital customer lists will be interconnected with Taxis, so that the data cannot be hacked and altered, while at a second stage they will be connected to myDATA.

