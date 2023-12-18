ECONOMY ENERGY

Gas rates slash electricity cost

The time to choose the right electricity rate has come, and the universe seems to have conspired with consumers and supported the efforts of the minister of environment and energy, Thodoros Skylakakis, to reduce prices.

The transition to subsidy-free tariffs, to the great relief of the relevant authorities, coincides with a very favorable period of de-escalation in the price of natural gas, which is the main parameter shaping the cost of electricity in the wholesale and retail market.

The price of gas – which shapes that of electricity – remains at low levels, giving providers the opportunity to kick off the new year with low prices on tariffs of all colors. Consumers will have to choose between cheap and cheaper rates, paying less than they did before with the subsidies, regardless of color (green, blue, yellow) of the tariff they choose.

It is even estimated that kWh prices will be at the same or even lower levels than those during the subsidy period. With the existing data, the final prices of the green tariffs will be formed below the 15 cents/kWh average that providers had initially announced. Their first objective is to maintain their clientele, so competition in January will focus on the easily comparable green and blue tariffs.

