Big housing project at Psychiko

The largest residential development project that has ever been carried out in the Municipality of Filothei-Psychiko in northern Athens is designed by businessman Yiannis Papalekas. Having recently acquired a series of properties in the area, and installed the offices of his companies in a building in Neo Psychiko, he has succeeded in purchasing the last large free space in the area. This is the estate known to the residents of Psychiko as Fistikies, an area of 8,000 square meters. It is located in the heart of the area, at Faros, on Vassiliou Avenue.

Although commercial activities are allowed on this street and it is where most of Psychiko’s shops are located, Kathimerini understands the businessman has decided to proceed with a purely residential development by building dozens of apartments of a particular architecture design.

The demand for residences in the Municipality of Filothei-Psychiko is particularly strong and the supply very limited, with the result that sale prices, especially for newly built apartments, have recently tended to approach or even exceed 10,000 euros per sq.m. Given that the building factor in the area is one (1), this means that it can potentially build up to 8,000 sq.m., which is indicated to correspond to 40 apartments of 200 sq.m. apiece.

Although an application for the issuance of building permits has not yet been submitted due to some pending issues expected to be resolved in the near future, the first architectural plans have already been made and foresee very large apartments on the upper floors as well as some smaller ones on lower levels. At the same time, a multi-story underground parking lot is planned, while care will be taken to minimize the impact of the development on the environment and the area’s traffic.

“It is an ambitious project due to its size, but it promises significant capital gains,” say realty sources specializing in the area. The Papalekas-interest companies acquired the estate from members of the Alexiou family allegedly connected to the family who sold 30,000 sq.m. with an airstrip in Porto Heli to an Irish investor.