New suburban rail section in West Attica

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras emphasized the importance of a project to build a new branch of the Proastiakos suburban railway in West Attica, from Ano Liosia to Megara, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“It’s an important project, with secured financing, which will significantly improve the daily lives of citizens,” he said. Staikouras noted that the new Proastiakos branch will use the existing rail corridor of the old railway line to the Peloponnese.

“This line will serve the freight business, the installations of HelleniQ Energy at Aspropyrgos and Elefsina, while there is also provision for the transfer of passengers from the lines of the existing network. Also the new line will link West Attica with Athens, Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, Piraeus and the rest of the rail network,” Staikouras said.

