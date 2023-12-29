ECONOMY CONSTRUCTION

Tourism helped construction activity in September

The increase in construction activity in September was significant.

As announced by ELSTAT, in the whole country there were 2,287 building permits, which correspond to 524,572 square meters in surface and 2,248,140 cubic meters in volume, and point to an increase of 6.2% in the number of building permits, by 24.9% in surface and 25.4% in volume, compared to the corresponding month of 2022.

The main reason for the increase in construction activity was a significant rise in permits in regions with popular tourism destinations. For example, on Crete there was a 40.3% increase in permits and a 36.3% rise in volume.

Construction

