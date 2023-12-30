DYPA policies help more than 50,000 jobless find work

Over 50,000 unemployed people benefited from the active employment policies of the Public Employment Service (DYPA) within 2023, although it is not known exactly how many of them remain in the labor market immediately after the end of the program in which they participated.

According to the DYPA administration, during the period from December 15, 2022 to December 15, 2023, 50,282 unemployed people found work in DYPA employment programs, a record number of beneficiaries, while it is estimated that three quarters of the new hires remain in their jobs.

The programs concerned the creation of new jobs, the acquisition of professional experience, as well as new entrepreneurship and include five new actions of the Recovery and Resilience Fund.