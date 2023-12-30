ECONOMY

DYPA policies help more than 50,000 jobless find work

DYPA policies help more than 50,000 jobless find work

Over 50,000 unemployed people benefited from the active employment policies of the Public Employment Service (DYPA) within 2023, although it is not known exactly how many of them remain in the labor market immediately after the end of the program in which they participated.

According to the DYPA administration, during the period from December 15, 2022 to December 15, 2023, 50,282 unemployed people found work in DYPA employment programs, a record number of beneficiaries, while it is estimated that three quarters of the new hires remain in their jobs.

The programs concerned the creation of new jobs, the acquisition of professional experience, as well as new entrepreneurship and include five new actions of the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Digital labor card expands
SOCIAL SECURITY

Digital labor card expands

Cypriot businesses ask for foreign workers
EMPLOYMENT

Cypriot businesses ask for foreign workers

Stournaras: Migration essential to filling labor market gaps
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Migration essential to filling labor market gaps

Q3 unemployment increases to 10.8%
ECONOMY

Q3 unemployment increases to 10.8%

Greek salaries yet to catch up
EMPLOYMENT

Greek salaries yet to catch up

Jobseekers choose ChatGPT
EMPLOYMENT

Jobseekers choose ChatGPT