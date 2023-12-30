Tax checks based on sector average data

The Greek tax administration (AADE) intends to launch sweeping audits of businesses, based on the average turnover per sector and what self-employed professionals and businesses have declared on the myDATA electronic platform.

According to information, AADE now has in its hands qualitative data from those declared on the electronic platform and at the same time the average figures per sector.

Based on these data, companies that have a significant distance from the average, either above or below, will qualify for inspection.

An important element that can now be exported with the push of a button is collaborations between businesses.

At any time, the auditor knows all the cooperating companies, and in this way, if there are suspicions of tax evasion, or even cartel practices, the audit launches automatically.

In essence, the control part has become automatic and most of the information is derived from the data generated by the online platforms.