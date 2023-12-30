Electricity rates to come down

The time to choose colored electricity tariffs has arrived and consumers will be pleasantly surprised, since the prices across the range of rates are lower than what they have been paying until now with subsidies.

The prices on the green special tariff, to which all consumers who do not choose another tariff will automatically switch from January 1, are below 14 cents per kilowatt-hour, when prices after subsidies in the previous period ranged between 14.5 and 17 cents.

The prices on the yellow floating tariffs range about 3 to 4 cents higher, that is, at 17-18 cents per KWh, while the blue fixed tariffs are also particularly competitive, with prices ranging between 14.9 and 17.9 cents per KWh. In the next few days, blue tariffs are expected to hit the market at even lower prices. The final picture for green tariffs will be revealed on the first day of each month, as providers have the right to announce discounts until just before midnight on December 31.

The majority of consumers are waiting for the final prices of the green rates to decide the color of the invoice and the company to choose. From January 1, those who have not chosen a tariff will be obliged to switch to the green special tariff. Consumers have the right to object until January 31. This right, based on the regulator’s instructions to suppliers, does not have retroactive effect. That is, if a consumer chooses, for example, to change their tariff on January 10, for the first 10 days they will be charged based on the green tariff.

Speaking about the new rates on Skai, Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis stated on Friday he was optimistic about the competition brought, as he said, in the first phase by the reform of the green tariff. According to the minister, the green tariff will be the cheapest. “The regulator will announce its price on January 2, but we believe that it will be below 14 cents per KWh for January from some providers,” he emphasized, while in relation to the blue tariffs, he said that “they are very competitive, below 15 cents per KWh.”