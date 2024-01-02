ECONOMY

EIB, Mytilineos sign 400-mln-euro deal to accelerate renewable energy transition

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed 400 million euros to support a significant new investment for Mytilineos Energy & Metals, which will accelerate renewable energy production across Greece and other EU countries.

The company will deploy a new portfolio of solar PV and battery storage systems (BESS) projects in the period through 2027 that will add capacity of approximately 2.6GW. The investment’s value is estimated to total 2.5 billion euros with projects rolled out across the EU.

The new facilities will be located in various less developed and transition areas across Greece and the EU. The EIB’s financing will thus support new investment in cohesion regions where per-capita income is lower than EU average, thus affirming the EU bank’s commitment to equitable growth and the convergence of living standards.

EIB Director General, Head of Operations Jean-Christophe Laloux and Christos Gavalas, Mytilineos Chief Treasury & IR Officer and Executive Board Member, signed the 10-year loan contract in Athens on Dec. 21, 2023.

This new financing agreement is another part of the EIB’s tailored package of support to RepowerEU, the EU’s ambitious multi-billion plan to reduce dependence on fossil-fuel imports, accelerate the green transition and help Europe cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

[AMNA]

