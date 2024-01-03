‘Green’ electricity rates at between 14-17 cents/KWh

“Green” power tariffs will range between 13.6 and 17 cents per kilowatt-hour in January, according to the announcements of electricity suppliers.

The charges per company are as follows: Protergia 14.26 cents/KWh; Elpedison 17.06 cents/KWh; Heron 14.052 cents/KWh; Natural Gas 14.265 cents/KWh; NRG 14.1 cents/KWh; Volterra 14.3945 cents/KWh; Zenith 16.947 cents/KWh; PPC 13.635 cents/KWh; for consumption up to 500 KWh per month, 14.595 cents/KWh for higher consumption and 11.155 cents/KWh for the night tariff.

The prices of all suppliers are published on the website of the Regulatory Authority.