Nicosia index sees growth of 52 pct

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) had quite a satisfactory year in 2023 with the CSE General Index marking an annual growth of 52%, Marinos Christodoulides, chairman of the CSE Council, said in a statement regarding the Cypriot stock market’s annual performance.

He noted that last year’s growth followed the year-on-year rise of 2022, which had amounted to 30.42%.

This arose from increased investor interest and mainly the performance of a number of listed companies, including those in the banking sector, as they recorded significant profitability for 2022 and the first three quarters of 2023, Christodoulides added.

He noted, however, that 2024 will present significant challenges given the significant volatility and geopolitical developments observed in the last two years due to the continued war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Christodoulides pointed out that the average daily volume in transactions in 2023 rose by 21.5% year-on-year, whereas foreign investors in the Cypriot stock market rose by 17%. He further highlighted that the CSE’s market capitalization increased to 9.9 billion euros, marking a hike of 26.5% year-on-year.