ATHEX: Pressure on banks pares benchmark

Stock prices took a step back on Wednesday at Athinon Avenue, after the four-month high reached on Tuesday, with trading volume slowly picking up.

Still, the benchmark managed to sustain the 1,300-point level for one more day, mainly thanks to the help it got from the blue chips of the Viohalco group. Pressure focused on banks, coming from abroad, while the treasury bill issue also absorbed part of the buyers’ liquidity on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,301.34 points, shedding 0.48% from Tuesday’s 1,307.63 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.59%, ending at 3,143.65 points.

The banks index declined 1.66%, as Piraeus gave up 2.61%, National dropped 2.35%, Eurobank fell 1.47% and Alpha parted with 0.23%. ElvalHalcor jumped 6.84%, Viohalco soared 4.54% and Lamda Development earned 2.44%, as EYDAP shied 3.09%.

In total 44 stocks boasted gains, 64 registered losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.9 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €68.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.09% to 135.93 points.

