ATHEX: Benchmark hits new four-month high

After Wednesday’s respite, the benchmark of the Greek stock market reverted to its upward course on Thursday to record a new four-month high, vindicating a large portion of observers who believe that, after Greece regained its investment-level credit rating, the only way is up for stocks at Athinon Avenue. The daily turnover figure is also gradually recovering.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,310.87 points, adding 0.73% to Wednesday’s 1,301.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.75%, ending at 3,167.24 points.

The banks index rebounded 1.74%, as National earned 2.92%, Piraeus augmented 1.50%, Eurobank fetched 1.31% and Alpha grabbed 0.75%.

ElvalHalcor soared 5.67%, Ellaktor jumped 5.56% and Viohalco advanced 2.17%, whereas Autohellas declined 0.77%, Terna Energy parted with 0.75% and Cenergy Holdings eased 0.70%.

In total 62 stocks collected gains, 39 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 81.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €71.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.46% to close at 136.56 points.

Stocks

