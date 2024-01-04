ECONOMY TOURISM

Piraeus registered historical high in cruise passengers last year

Piraeus has posted a new record in cruise passengers accoring to last year’s figures announced on Thursday, while another record is expected during 2024.

According to the provisional data, Greece’s main port notched up a historical high in 2023 both in total cruise passengers, as approximately 1.5 million passengers were served, compared to 880,000 in 2022, and in homeport passengers, who amounted to approximately 800,000, compared to 380,000 in 2022. The number of cruise ships served were 760, of which 525 were homeporting.

However, the new year seems to be even more dynamic for the cruise industry in the port of Piraeus, as pre-bookings have been made for 1,042 arrivals, and a new record is anticipated for homeport ship arrivals (around 800 calls).

The Chairman of Piraeus Port Authority Yu Zenggang expressed his satisfaction with the excellent course of the cruise in the port of Piraeus. He mentioned that the continuation of the upward trend of the cruise industry is a key pursuit of PPA, as it is a beneficial activity for many different entities and mainly for the local community, the port municipalities, Attica, but also the country in general.

