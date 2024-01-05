Skouries mine a pillar of growth for El Dorado, says CEO

The Skouries mining project in Halkidiki, northern Greece, alongside the Olympiada and Mavres Petres mines and other facilities belonging to Kassandra Mines, constitutes a pillar of strong growth for Eldorado Gold, according to the management of the Canadian group.

As its chairman and CEO George Burns recently told an analyst presentation, the high-quality porphyritic gold-copper deposit in Skouries significantly strengthens Eldorado Gold’s figures.

According to data provided to analysts, the Skouries project is currently 34% complete and is expected to reach around 48% by the end of the year.

In other words, it is estimated that in the next 12 months it will be at an advanced stage, with a two-year time horizon for completion.

During the first half of 2025, pilot production is expected to begin and by the end of 2025, the Skouries project will be put into commercial production.