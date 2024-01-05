ECONOMY

Skouries mine a pillar of growth for El Dorado, says CEO

Skouries mine a pillar of growth for El Dorado, says CEO

The Skouries mining project in Halkidiki, northern Greece, alongside the Olympiada and Mavres Petres mines and other facilities belonging to Kassandra Mines, constitutes a pillar of strong growth for Eldorado Gold, according to the management of the Canadian group.

As its chairman and CEO George Burns recently told an analyst presentation, the high-quality porphyritic gold-copper deposit in Skouries significantly strengthens Eldorado Gold’s figures. 

According to data provided to analysts, the Skouries project is currently 34% complete and is expected to reach around 48% by the end of the year. 

In other words, it is estimated that in the next 12 months it will be at an advanced stage, with a two-year time horizon for completion. 

During the first half of 2025, pilot production is expected to begin and by the end of 2025, the Skouries project will be put into commercial production.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
British minister heads to Turkey ahead of start of trade talks
ECONOMY

British minister heads to Turkey ahead of start of trade talks

Elliniko projects of €2.15 bln
BUSINESS

Elliniko projects of €2.15 bln

Ideal cinema to become an Athenian culture hub
BUSINESS

Ideal cinema to become an Athenian culture hub

Piraeus registered historical high in cruise passengers last year
TOURISM

Piraeus registered historical high in cruise passengers last year

Supermarkets eye expansion
BUSINESS

Supermarkets eye expansion

Investors like homes scheme
FINANCE

Investors like homes scheme