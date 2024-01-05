ATHEX: Late rally keeps benchmark in the black

Despite having spent most of the day in the red, the main index of the Greek stock market closed on Friday in the black – albeit marginally – through a push by buyers in last half-hour, to add to Thursday’s growth and post a new four-month high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,311.67 points, adding 0.06% to Thursday’s 1,310.87 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.43%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded less than 0.01%, ending at 3,167.34 points, while the banks index conceded 0.05%.

In total 47 stocks boasted gains, 46 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s €81.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.11% to close at 136.41 points.