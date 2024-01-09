ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks index hits 6.5-year record high

Stocks at Athinon Avenue recorded yet another day of growth on Tuesday, with the benchmark rising for the fourth session in a row to reach a new five-month high. However, the banks index recorded an even more memorable feat, as it climbed to highs unseen in six-and-a-half years, boosted by successive reports pointing to upcoming profits and credit expansion.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,341.10 points, adding 0.79% to Monday’s 1,330.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.82%, ending at 3,243.07 points.

The banks index grew 2.13%, as National rose 3.70%, Eurobank earned 2.31%, Alpha grabbed 0.89% and Piraeus stepped up 0.29%.

Aegean Airlines collected 2.59%, Ellaktor was up 2.10%, ElvalHalcor improved 2.04% and Cenergy Holdings fetched 1.97%, while Jumbo parted with 2.91%.

In total 64 stocks secured gains, 45 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last 12 sessions, amounting to 122.6 million euros, up from Monday’s €106.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.35% to close at 136.37 points.

Stocks

