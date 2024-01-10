HIG Capital invests in another storage center, in northern Greece

Investment firm HIG Capital is creating one of the largest logistics groups in Southeast Europe, aiming to render Greece a distribution center for the whole of Europe and especially Germany, for products of large companies from Asia, but also other countries, such as the US and Turkey.

After acquiring 300,000 square meters at Aspropyrgos for the construction of a 150,000 sq.m. logistics center, an investment of 250 million euros, on Tuesday it announced the acquisition of a large storage center in northern Greece.

Kathimerini understands in the coming weeks HIG will also announce acquisitions in the Western Balkans and then in Germany.