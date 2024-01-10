ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Rise goes on with banks leading way

ATHEX: Rise goes on with banks leading way

The fifth consecutive session of gains for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue took it to yet another five-month high on Wednesday, although the majority of stocks and the mid-cap index posted a decline. Banks pulled the blue-chip index higher to secure an extension of the growth that profit-takers will seek to capitalize.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,344.51 points, adding 0.25% to Tuesday’s 1,341.10 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.42%, ending at 3,256.53 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.22%.

The banks index outperformed with a 0.80% growth, thanks to Eurobank rising 2.53% and Piraeus growing 1.11%. Alpha grabbed 0.06% and National declined 0.27%.

Cenergy Holdings jumped 3.72%, Motor Oil fetched 2.07%, GEK Terna rose 2.04%, as Helleniq Energy conceded 2.71% after dividend distribution.

In total 47 stocks enjoyed gains, 51 reported losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 90.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €122.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.49% to close at 137.04 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Banks index hits 6.5-year record high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks index hits 6.5-year record high

Bill tabled on listing of Athens airport shares
ECONOMY

Bill tabled on listing of Athens airport shares

ATHEX: Benchmark makes new five-month high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark makes new five-month high

ATHEX: Late rally keeps benchmark in the black
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late rally keeps benchmark in the black

ATHEX: Benchmark hits new four-month high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark hits new four-month high

ATHEX: Pressure on banks pares benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Pressure on banks pares benchmark