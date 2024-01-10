ATHEX: Rise goes on with banks leading way

The fifth consecutive session of gains for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue took it to yet another five-month high on Wednesday, although the majority of stocks and the mid-cap index posted a decline. Banks pulled the blue-chip index higher to secure an extension of the growth that profit-takers will seek to capitalize.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,344.51 points, adding 0.25% to Tuesday’s 1,341.10 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.42%, ending at 3,256.53 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.22%.

The banks index outperformed with a 0.80% growth, thanks to Eurobank rising 2.53% and Piraeus growing 1.11%. Alpha grabbed 0.06% and National declined 0.27%.

Cenergy Holdings jumped 3.72%, Motor Oil fetched 2.07%, GEK Terna rose 2.04%, as Helleniq Energy conceded 2.71% after dividend distribution.

In total 47 stocks enjoyed gains, 51 reported losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 90.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €122.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.49% to close at 137.04 points.