Four steps against inflation

Transparency in prices by cracking down on fictitious discounts, but also lower prices on basic items like detergents, cosmetics and baby care products – where Greece appears to be one of the most expensive countries in Europe – are the main targets of four new measures unveiled by the government to combat inflation.

A Ministry of Development bill will be submitted within the next 10 days to Parliament that includes the measures announced on Wednesday, with the aim of seeing them implemented by March. The measures announced are the following:

• A reduction of the discounts provided by suppliers to supermarkets by 30% and passing the benefit to the consumer with a corresponding reduction on shelf prices.

• Prohibiting promotional actions on products that have been repriced. The ban will be valid for a period of three months after the revaluation took place.

• Suppliers will sell fresh fruit, vegetables and meat to supermarkets at “clear prices” (no top-ups). A credit invoice of up to 3% will only be allowed for returns of products or perishable goods.

• A ceiling is placed on the gross profit margin of the companies that import, produce and distribute baby formula in Greece.