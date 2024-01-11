ATHEX: Index at highest point in a decade

ECONOMY STOCKS

Thursday was a historic day for the Greek stock market, as the sixth consecutive day of growth for blue chips and the main index sent its benchmark to heights unseen in almost a decade. The new 10-year record for the bourse came without the support of mid-caps, which declined for a second day in a row. Banks more than made up for that, as they outperformed.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,347.90 points, its highest level since April 2014, adding 0.25% to Wednesday’s 1,344.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.38%, ending at 3,268.84 points, though mid-caps contracted 1.35%.

The banks index grabbed 1.45%, as National collected 2.57%, Piraeus fetched 1.45%, Eurobank earned 0.88% and Alpha climbed 0.47%. Viohalco parted with 2.80% and Ellaktor gave up 2.05%, while GEK Terna augmented 1.57%.

In total 41 stocks recorded gains, 69 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 120.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €90.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.65% to close at 136.15 points.

