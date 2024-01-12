ECONOMY

Inflation rises to 3.5% in Dec, with olive oil prices soaring by 58.5%

Inflation rises to 3.5% in Dec, with olive oil prices soaring by 58.5%
Due to high prices and persistent inflation, especially in food items (led by the price of olive oil), 46% admit to keeping a tight budget, while a considerable 37% say they have switched to lower-quality products – against just 15% of consumers in other countries.

The price of olive oil soared by 58.5% in December, by far the biggest monthly increase due to inflation, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has down.

ELSTAT said inflation increased to 3.5% in December from 3% in November but was down from 7.2% in the same month last year.

This development reflected mostly an increases in the vast majority of products and services, despite a sharp fall in natural gas (-52.9%) and fuel and lubricant (-3.3%) prices.

Price increases were recorded in bread and cereals (2.6%), meat (6.5%), fish (8.4%), dairy and eggs (3.8%), olive oil (58.5%), fruit (15%), vegetables (14%), sugar, chocolate and ice cream (7.7%), coffee,  cocoa and tea (3.7%), mineral water, beverages and juices (12.6%) and alcohol (5.2%).

Other price increases were recorded in clothing and footwear (6.4%), housing rents (5.1%), electricity (0.7%), heating oil (6%), solid fuels (9.9%), pharmaceuticals (11.8%), medical services (5.3%), used cars (5.8%), air travel (3.8%), cinemas and theaters (10.3%), holiday packages (8.8%), hairdressers (2.9%) and health insurance (5.7%).

On the other hand, prices also fell in telephone services (3.5%) and audio-visual (5.1%).

Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens airport listing likely next month
ECONOMY

Athens airport listing likely next month

Retail prices keep increasing
ECONOMY

Retail prices keep increasing

Four steps against inflation
CONSUMER PRICES

Four steps against inflation

Government accuses multinationals of ‘greedflation,’ expands price controls to baby formula
ECONOMY

Government accuses multinationals of ‘greedflation,’ expands price controls to baby formula

Government unveils ‘drastic measures’ to combat ‘unfair trade practices’
ECONOMY

Government unveils ‘drastic measures’ to combat ‘unfair trade practices’

Gov’t unveils new measures to combat soaring prices
ECONOMY

Gov’t unveils new measures to combat soaring prices