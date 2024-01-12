ATHEX: Bourse hits yet another decade-high

For a third day in a row, the Greek stock market’s benchmark rose to new highs on Friday despite a decline in mid-caps and the majority of stocks. The main index at Athinon Avenue has therefore recorded yet another 10-year high in the face of profit-taking for most of the day’s session. This seventh consecutive session of index gains had the lowest daily turnover of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,352.65 points, adding 0.35% to Thursday’s 1,347.90 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 3.12%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.51%, ending at 3,285.46 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.30%.

The banks index advanced 1%, as Eurobank earned 2.65%, Alpha rose 0.97% and Piraeus grabbed 0.46%, while National slipped 0.09%. Viohalco rose 2.03%, as Ellaktor fell 4%, Quest Holdings lost 1.93% and OPAP eased 1.88%.

In total 41 stocks registered gains, 60 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s €120.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.02% to close at 136.12 points.