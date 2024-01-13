Most fines on profiteering collected; more to come

Most of the fines imposed by the Development Ministry for profiteering have already ended up in the public coffers, while, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, new findings from the price control on baby formula seem to be leading to new high fines.

As Development Minister Kostas Skrekas stated on Saturday, of the almost 13.5 million euros in fines imposed recently, more than 50% has already been collected and the rest has been confirmed to the tax office.

The details are expected to be made public in the next few days.

The minister noted that the collection of the fines is indisputable, that the inspections are daily and thorough throughout the market and underlined that, if necessary, additional measures will be taken for any product categories whose prices in Greece are found to be unreasonably high.

“The government, where it detects dysfunction, does not hesitate to impose fines, and hefty ones, even on large companies or multinationals,” he stated.