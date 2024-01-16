Government makes plan for enterprises

The government is this year planning sustainable arrangements for businesses with tax and social security dues, with the aim of their continuing to operate, but also the cancellation of debts through the creation of a new framework, as well as the separation of debts into those that can be collected and those deemed uncollectible.

Most interventions in taxation may have already been completed, but the Economy and Finance Ministry is launching a broad action plan in taxation that will be developed within the year, with the aim of improving the functioning of the market and limiting tax evasion and payment avoidance.

In any case ministry officials say the primary goal is the implementation of the recently voted measures, mainly the expansion of POS to all economic activity and the interconnection of cash registers with POS terminals.

According to the planning, the ministry will proceed with additional interventions by establishing rules to avoid tax evasion in the property rental sector, possibly from this fall, while the second phase in the real estate market has already begun with the formation of a system which will monitor trends in the market, aiming to align the taxable rates (“objective values”) with market prices.

Plans also include the operation of the Business Reconstruction Center which is mainly aimed at restructuring businesses and avoiding bankruptcy for those businesses that can be saved and separate corporate debts into collectible and uncollectible.

For the fair taxation of revenue from the payment of rents and the creation of a climate of trust in transactions, it is necessary to institute rules to avoid tax evasion in the property rental sector. One of the measures being considered is the payment of rents through banks (although this measure does not seem to solve the problem), while measures for uncollected rents are being considered.