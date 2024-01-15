ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark takes another step higher

Unfazed by the decline of the banks index and the majority of stocks, the main index of the Greek stock market started the week with its eighth consecutive session of growth to register yet another 10-year high. A profit-taking move now appears long overdue. The daily trading volume was predictably reduced, given the holiday in the US.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,353.46 points, adding 0.06% to Friday’s 1,352.65 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.04%, ending at 3,286.84 points.

The banks index, however, contracted 0.84% as Piraeus gave up 2.28%, Eurobank eased 1.82% and Alpha parted with 0.96%, while National advanced 0.72%.

Viohalco grew 3.65%, ElvalHalcor grabbed 2.78%, Mytilineos earned 2.35% and Sarantis improved 1.73%, but Motor Oil decreased 1.84% and Terna Energy conceded 1.48%.

In total 50 stocks boasted gains, 55 took losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 75.6 million euros, down from last Friday’s €86.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.24% to close at 136.45 points.

Stocks

