New system targets concealed income

Tax authorities are introducing new systems and cross-checks targeting those who conceal income.

More specifically, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will have a complete picture of the deposits, account movements, loans, investments, safe deposit boxes and digital wallets of all taxpayers under scrutiny within 48 hours.

The automated asset accumulation control system (Bank Account Nexus Cross-check APPplication – BANCAPP) will be activated within the month and will be used to check cases of unjustified asset accumulation, and to crack down on tax evasion.

BANCAPP will speed up the audit process by determining the taxable amount per year for each taxpayer. Tests have reportedly already begun between AADE, the Hellenic Banking Association and credit institutions.

According to the tax administration, when an income audit order is issued, a request is automatically submitted to BANCAPP, without the need for human interaction. Within two days, AADE will receive the necessary information for bank accounts and assets from the previous five years.

With the automated asset control system operational, the data from the Financial Products and Analytical Financial Transactions File will be used to quickly access and process data and information relating to individuals under inspection in a standardized and uniform manner.

According to AADE authorities, the goal is to make the determination of the taxable amount faster and more efficient, resulting in a more effective and efficient tax control process, with the ultimate goal of decreasing tax evasion, as well as improving tax justice.

When an audit order is issued, AADE will automatically forward the request to credit institutions and other accountable persons via the computerized interface and communication hub. They are required to respond and deliver the records within two working days, unless the request covers a controlled period of more than five years, in which case the records must be sent within five working days.

AADE and the accountable persons will communicate requests using the Tiresias infrastructure. To ensure the confidentiality of the procedure, all tax and/or financial data exchanged are encrypted.

For the lifting of confidentiality through the system, the requirement is the knowledge and completion of the tax identification number (AFM) of the natural or legal person or legal entity for which the lifting of banking secrecy is being carried out.