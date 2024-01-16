ATHEX: Rising streak ends at the stock market

Tuesday’s decline at the Greek stock market was widely anticipated following eight consecutive sessions of gains for the benchmark that came off Monday’s 10-year high. Traders cashed in recently accumulated profits, with the main index posting its biggest daily slide in three months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,332.47 points, shedding 1.55% from Monday’s 1,353.46 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.59%, ending at 3,234.43 points.

The banks index conceded 2.18%, as Piraeus slumped 3.90%, National parted with 2.72%, Alpha fell 2.22% and Eurobank was down 0.55%.

Ellaktor sank 3.72%, Titan Cement conceded 2.26%, Aegean Airlines gave up 2.07%, Public Power Corporation dropped 1.94% and Terna Energy lost 1.75%, while Quest Holdings augmented 0.91% and Lamda Development improved 0.70%.

In total 20 stocks obtained gains, 77 endured losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €75.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.66% to 135.55 points.