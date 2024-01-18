Cypriot beer sees exports rise 9 percent

Cyprus witnessed a 1.5% surge in total beer sales last year, with a notable 9% increase in exports.

According to data from the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat), the island nation guzzled down a total of 42.13 million liters of beer in 2023, celebrating a spirited rise from 41.49 million in 2022.

Locals were spotted raising their glasses, contributing to a 1.1% increase in beer consumption for local pleasure, sipping their way through 36.69 million liters in 2023.

The real party, however, happened on the global stage, with Cypriot beer exports enjoying 8.9% annual growth, reaching a respectable 2.44 million liters in 2023. CyStat highlighted the increase from 2.24 million liters in the previous year.

December brought a slight hangover, as total beer deliveries took a 13.3% dip year-on-year. However, the plot came with a surprising twist in the form of doubled exports, showcasing a staggering 97% increase.

Cypriots might have slowed down their pace last month, but the global demand for Cyprus brews was in full swing, raising a glass to an impressive 112,913 liters in December 2023 compared to 57,466 liters in the same month of 2022.