ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound for benchmark at Athinon Ave

A number of blue chips, including banks, attracted significant buying interest at Athinon Avenue on Thursday, with the benchmark rebounding after two days of decline and closing near the day’s highs. Still, the rest of the board saw little action, with considerably lower trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,341.10 points, adding 0.73% to Wednesday’s 1,331.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.87%, ending at 3,259.94 points.

The banks index outperformed, rising 1.71%, as Piraeus jumped 3.79%, National earned 1.64%, Eurobank collected 1.58% and Alpha augmented 0.58%.

Among the other blue chips, Autohellas advanced 3.17%, Jumbo rose 2.55% and Viohalco climbed 1.81%, just as Lamda Development parted with 1.47% and Cenergy Holdings gave up 1.22%.

In total 57 stocks made gains, 43 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €128.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.35% to close at 135.75 points.

Stocks

