ECONOMY CYPRUS

Hill Dickinson opens office in Limassol

International commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has announced the latest move in its international growth strategy with the opening of a new office in Limassol. The new association took effect on Monday.

The firm has joined forces with shipping partners George Zambartas and Ester Toumpouris to establish a new base on the island that will operate as Hill Dickinson in association with L.G. Zambartas LLC.

The addition of an operation in Cyprus comes at a time of sustained growth across the firm, particularly within its Marine Business Group. With continued expansion in London, Greece, Singapore and Hong Kong – notably with the addition of a 10-strong ship finance team in Hong Kong – the Cyprus operation represents the latest stage of Hill Dickinson’s evolving international practice, expanding its services to clients in Europe, the Middle East and surrounding areas.

Zambartas will become head of office (Limassol), with Toumpouris assuming the role of deputy head of office (Limassol). Senior associates Marianna Lamari and Stella Charalambous, along with associate Vasiliki Malta, will remain with the team. 

