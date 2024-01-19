ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse ends day and week with losses

The Greek bourse ended its first losing week in more than a month after a mixed session that saw blue chips growing but the main index as well as the majority of stocks shrinking. A number of prearranged packages sent the daily turnover very high, though net trading was rather slow.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,340.03 points, shedding 0.08% from Thursday’s 1,341.10 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.93%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.12%, ending at 3,263.78 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.59%.

The banks index conceded 0.28%, as National dropped 0.89% and Piraeus gave up 0.35%, while Eurobank stayed put and Alpha advanced 0.39%. GEK Terna shrank 3.43%, Viohalco parted with 3.24% and Quest Holdings shied 1.86%, as Motor Oil improved 1.47% and OTE telecom grabbed 1.01%.

In total 43 stocks obtained gains, 49 sustained losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 170.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €79.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.19% to close at 136.01 points. 

