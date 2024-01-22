ATHEX: Benchmark heads higher once again

Bank stocks and a number of other blue chips worked toward a significant increase of the main index at Athinon Avenue on Monday. The benchmark is returning close to its decade highs recorded earlier this month, helped also by mid-caps, which outperformed on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,351.56 points, adding 0.86% to Friday’s 1,340.03 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.05%, ending at 3,298.03 points, and mid-caps advanced 2.26%.

The banks index collected 1.09%, as Eurobank obtained 2.64%, Piraeus grabbed 1.71% and Alpha earned 0.54%, while National eased 0.14%.

Quest Holdings augmented 2.84%, Jumbo improved 2.64%, Mytilineos rose 2.50%, Motor Oil fetched 2.42% and ElvalHalcor climbed 1.64%. Autohellas parted with 1,17% and Cenergy Holdings gave up 0.55%.

In total 63 stocks secured gains, 44 endured losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 89.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €170.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.62% to close at 136.17 points.