ECONOMY

European Commission approves payment of 25.3 mln euros to Greece for Storm Daniel

European Commission approves payment of 25.3 mln euros to Greece for Storm Daniel

The European Commission on Tuesday approved an advance payment of 25.3 million euros to Greece under the European Solidarity Fund (EUSF), “to ease the financial burden of reconstruction efforts” caused by Storm Daniel, a deadly cyclone that hit the country in September 2023.

“The cyclone has been regarded as the deadliest tropical-like cyclone to take place in the Mediterranean in recorded history, with the cyclone causing extensive flooding (mainly in the regions of Thessaly and Central Greece),” the European Commission said. 

The advance payment follows the application for EUSF support submitted by Greece on 20 November 2023. Greece estimated a total direct damage of 2.3 billion euros. The advance payment of 25% of the anticipated contribution amounts to 25.3 million euros.

The final payment, which will depend on the Commission’s assessment of Greece’s application for EUSF support and budgetary availability, will follow in 2024.

EU Natural disaster

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU offers boost to stricken Greek farmers
FINANCE

EU offers boost to stricken Greek farmers

Additional €500-600 million to be earmarked for recovery
FINANCE

Additional €500-600 million to be earmarked for recovery

Gentiloni says Commission will provide natural disaster aid
ECONOMY

Gentiloni says Commission will provide natural disaster aid

‘GREGY’ initiative: Greek-Egypt power interconnection discussed in Cairo
ECONOMY

‘GREGY’ initiative: Greek-Egypt power interconnection discussed in Cairo

EU-backed investors plan 500-mln-euro battery raw materials fund
ECONOMY

EU-backed investors plan 500-mln-euro battery raw materials fund

Greece has tapped 15 bln euros from EU’s Recovery Fund, minister says
ECONOMY

Greece has tapped 15 bln euros from EU’s Recovery Fund, minister says