ATHEX: Benchmark hovers near decade highs

The Greek stock market managed on Tuesday to hold on to some of its mid-session gains, with the benchmark closing near the decade-high recorded on January 15. Stocks showed a mixed picture, with the gainers narrowly outnumbering decliners, the blue chip index ending with growth and banks posting a small drop.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,353.14 points, adding 0.12% to Monday’s 1,351.56 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.09%, ending at 3,300.88 points.

The banks index conceded 0.25%, as Eurobank eased 1.48% and National gave up 0.58%, while Alpha grabbed 1.69% and Piraeus rose 0.12%.

Among the other blue chips, Public Power Corporation collected 1.96%, Cenergy Holdings grew 1.81% and Titan Cement obtained 1.57%, as Ellaktor sank 2.34%, Sarantis parted with 2.18% and Terna Energy contracted 2.04%.

In total 52 stocks posted gains, 50 registered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 108.4 million euros, up from Monday’s €89.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.41% to 135.72 points.