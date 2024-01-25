ECONOMY

Keen interest in PPC investment plans

[InTime News]

More than 200 analysts from the largest financial houses in the world attended the presentation in London of Public Power Corporation’s (PPC) investment plan, amounting to 9 billion euros over the next three years, which lasted over two hours.

The presentation on Tuesday by PPC Group Chairman and CEO George Stassis emphasized renewable energy sources, further penetration in Southeast Europe and the modernization of networks, as well as the phasing out of lignite coal and an expansion into new markets and activities (telecommunications, electrification etc).

“Our updated strategic plan 2024-2026 is focused on three pillars: a clean and resilient production portfolio, modernization of the distribution network and customer-centricity,” Stassis said.

