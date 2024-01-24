ATHEX: Bourse index hits another 10-year high

The rally continued at the Greek stock market on Wednesday, with the benchmark climbing to a new decade-high despite the fragmented picture among blue chips. Eventually the main index advanced thanks to specific buys made among non-bank large-caps. Mid-caps outperformed once again, as traders seek out investment opportunities in underbought stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,362.05 points, its highest point since early 2014, adding 0.66% to Tuesday’s 1,353.14 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.62%, ending at 3,321.20 points, and mid-caps improved 0.85%.

The banks index rose just 0.12%, as Alpha grew 0.31% and National fetched 0.29%, Eurobank stayed put and Piraeus declined 0.29%. Aegean Airlines rose 3.52%, Titan Cement earned 2.65%, OTE Telecom climbed 2.15% and OPAP augmented 2.06%, while EYDAP conceded 2.16%.

In total 66 stocks obtained gains, 36 recorded losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 97.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €108.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.57% to 136.50 points.