ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index hits another 10-year high

ATHEX: Bourse index hits another 10-year high

The rally continued at the Greek stock market on Wednesday, with the benchmark climbing to a new decade-high despite the fragmented picture among blue chips. Eventually the main index advanced thanks to specific buys made among non-bank large-caps. Mid-caps outperformed once again, as traders seek out investment opportunities in underbought stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,362.05 points, its highest point since early 2014, adding 0.66% to Tuesday’s 1,353.14 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.62%, ending at 3,321.20 points, and mid-caps improved 0.85%.

The banks index rose just 0.12%, as Alpha grew 0.31% and National fetched 0.29%, Eurobank stayed put and Piraeus declined 0.29%. Aegean Airlines rose 3.52%, Titan Cement earned 2.65%, OTE Telecom climbed 2.15% and OPAP augmented 2.06%, while EYDAP conceded 2.16%.

In total 66 stocks obtained gains, 36 recorded losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 97.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €108.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.57% to 136.50 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Benchmark hovers near decade highs
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark hovers near decade highs

ATHEX: Benchmark heads higher once again
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark heads higher once again

ATHEX: Bourse ends day and week with losses
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse ends day and week with losses

ATHEX: Rebound for benchmark at Athinon Ave
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound for benchmark at Athinon Ave

ATHEX: Stock market offsets losses by end of trade
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market offsets losses by end of trade

ATHEX: Rising streak ends at the stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rising streak ends at the stock market