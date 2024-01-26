Automatic tax declarations

The Finance Ministry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) are bringing an end to the concern about the submission of tax returns for about a million salary earners and pensioners.

As announced by AADE chief Giorgos Pitsilis, as of this year, of the tax declarations that are submitted between the end of March and the end of June, those of 1 million taxpayers who have not had any changes in their earnings will not only be pre-filled, but can be submitted with one click.

Therefore they do not need to transfer the data on interest on deposits, expenses, vehicles etc to the codes, as they will be filled in by the tax office. In this way, ministry officials say, there will be an end to tax declaration extensions.

Based on plans, taxpayers with incomes exclusively from salaries and pensions will be able to enter Taxisnet with their codes and, if they agree with the information filled in by AADE, they will proceed to submitting the declaration. For years, the tax office has pre-filled the data on income, interest on deposits, cars, and real estate owned by the taxpayer, as well as the expenses incurred.

Taxpayers who in the previous year have seen changes to those data will be able to modify them on the declaration.

Crucially, in the event that the tax return has not been forwarded by the submission deadline – i.e. by June 30 – it will be considered as submitted by the tax office and the settlement note will be issued on the same day. That is, those 1 million employees and pensioners needn’t bother with the process of submitting their tax return at all this year.

According to sources, the ministry will submit the relevant provision to Parliament in the near future.

In a second stage, possibly from the declarations to be submitted next year, income from rents and from participations in businesses will also be pre-filled.

It is noted that the Taxis online system for submitting 2023 income tax returns is planned to open at the end of March.