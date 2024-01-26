Inspections find labor law breaches in over 50% of businesses

Violations in the enforcement of labor legislation, particularly with respect to the accurate reporting of working hours, were identified in 50.34% of the businesses scrutinized by the Hellenic Labor Inspectorate.

The inspections were conducted in October 2023, marking the second phase of a new special initiative initiated by the Hellenic Labor Inspectorate, an independent authority, since the beginning of the preceding summer.

The checks were targeted and carried out nationwide, relying on data provided by the agency from the Ergani employment database.

In total, 580 businesses from diverse sectors of the economy, employing 5,152 workers, underwent examination, revealing that 292 were found to be in violation.

It was found that 727 employees, constituting 14.11%, were adversely affected. Specifically, for the overwhelming majority (576 employees), violations were confirmed relating to breaches of working time limits.

Furthermore, 29 employees were identified as undeclared, and 162 individuals were recorded with violations falling into other categories.

A total of 324 penalty orders were confirmed, totaling 1,192,700 euros.

The initial phase of the same targeted initiative occurred during the July-August 2023 period. At that time, the violation rate was also significantly high, albeit slightly lower than that observed in October, standing at 44%.