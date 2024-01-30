Athens, Thessaloniki to acquire 100 new buses

The long-suffering tender for the supply of new buses to renew the aging fleet of the transport companies of Athens and Thessaloniki (OASA and OASTH) is moving forward.

The Court of Auditors gave the green light for the signing of the contract for the procurement of 100 CNG (natural gas) buses, a process undertaken by the Iveco company, which is represented in Greece by the Kontellis group.

This means that the supply of the specific modular 18-meter natural gas buses is now entering the final stretch and therefore, as everything shows, in a short time, Athens buses that count decades of circulation on the streets of the capital will be renewed.

At the same time, according to information, the contract for the supply of an additional 200 natural gas-powered buses of 12 meters in length, a process undertaken by Industria Italiana Autobus, is also at the Court of Auditors for pre-contractual control.

Therefore, according to the Transport Ministry, within 2024-2025, natural gas buses are expected to arrive on Greek soil, while some of them, according to sources, may be here by June.