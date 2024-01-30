ECONOMY

Greece attracts record demand in first bond sale since investment grade

[AP]

Greece attracted record demand on Tuesday for its first new bond since regaining investment grade.

It raised 4 billion euros from the 10-year bond with investor orders exceeding 35 billion euros.

“The successful completion of a 10-year syndicated bond issue is a success of all Greeks and a reward of the government’s economic policy,” Economy and Finance Minister Costis Hatzidakis said on Tuesday, adding that the bond issue broke a significant record.

“All these certify the steadily growing Greek economy. Restoring confidence, regaining the investment grade and a prudent fiscal policy ensured lower borrowing costs and benefits to Greek taxpayers.”

With this issue, Greece covers roughly 40% of the 10-billion-euro borrowing program the Public Debt Management Agency announced for 2024.

The country’s economy is expected to grow by 2.9% this year after 2.4% last year, outperforming its euro zone peers.

 

 

 

 

Economy

