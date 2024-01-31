Government announces additional regulations against high prices

The Government Gazette published on Tuesday the ministerial decisions that complete the government’s measures to combat high prices, with Development Minister Kostas Skrekas commenting that the measures voted in on January 18 have already started to have an effect.

“Companies are already taking back price hikes they had announced to supermarkets. The battle against high prices is ongoing and the Development Ministry’s inspection services are constantly alert. We will not stop unless we see clear signs that inflation is falling,” Skrekas said.

The measures concern reducing offers and discounts by suppliers to supermarkets, preventing price hikes combined with promotional actions based on the higher prices, ensuring “transparent” prices from the field to the shelf and the cap on gross profits from infant formula.

The decisions give details on the forms of promotional activity that are forbidden and other clarifications regarding the measures, including the prevention of price hikes through changes in the quantities of goods contained in product packages. They also clearly outline how fines for violations will be calculated based on the law, which can be as high as 2 million euros.

Under the law, no type of promotional offer or discount can be made on goods for which there has been a price increase, for three months after the price increase goes into effect, with various rules in place to prevent circumventions of the ban, such as altering the weight of the contents or marketing goods as new products.