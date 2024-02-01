ECONOMY

Debt agency draws €812.5 mln in T-bills auction post-bond success

One day after raising 4 billion euros on the bond market with the issue of a 10-year bond, the Public Debt Management Agency drew €812.5 million on Wednesday through the auction of 13-week treasury bills.

Total bids amounted to €1.016 billion for the original issue of €625 million, for a bid coverage ratio of 1.63, down from 1.67 in the previous such issue on January 3. The uniform yield secured was 3.83%, against 3.84% four weeks earlier.

